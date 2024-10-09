Business Standard
Action needed against those spreading wrong claims about Ayurveda: Murmu

Ayurveda is one of the oldest medical systems in the world. It is India's invaluable gift to the world, she said

She stressed that the need of the hour is that Ayurvedic products should be made in accordance with international standards so that they can be exported without any hindrance (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday sought strict action against those making false and misleading claims in the name of Ayurveda by taking advantage of the unwavering faith of the people in the traditional system of medicine.

To ensure that Ayurveda remains relevant, there is a need to focus on investment in research, continuous improvement in the quality of medicines and empowerment of educational institutions related to the study of Ayurveda, she said in her address at the eight foundation day celebrations of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

"We have an unwavering faith in Ayurveda from generation to generation.Taking advantage of this faith, some people harm innocent people by making false and misleading claims. They not only harm the health of the citizens but also tarnish Ayurveda. There is a need to take stern action against such people," Murmu said.

 

She stressed that the need of the hour is that Ayurvedic products should be made in accordance with international standards so that they can be exported without any hindrance.

"We can get our storehouse of knowledge of Ayurveda recognised at the global level with evidence-based and scientific approach," she stated.

Ayurveda is one of the oldest medical systems in the world. It is India's invaluable gift to the world, she said.

"There is a growing recognition across the world that to be healthy, both the mind and the body need to be healthy.The desire to learn about Ayurveda and Yoga is drawing people from all over the world to India," Murmu said.

She added that the AIIA, in collaboration with various institutions, is carrying out a number of integrated research projects to strengthen Ayurveda's position as an evidence-based science.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

