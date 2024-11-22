Business Standard
Home / India News / Adani Group faces funding concerns after US indictment against founder

Adani Group faces funding concerns after US indictment against founder

Research firm CreditSights highlighted refinancing for the conglomerate's green energy business, which is at the centre of the allegations, as its biggest near-term concern

Gautam Adani, Adani

Some analysts said the fallout was unlikely to be limited to the Adani group of companies. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gautam Adani's Indian conglomerate could face a funding squeeze after a US arrest warrant for its billionaire founder over an alleged $265 million bribery scheme, credit analysts said, with some banks considering halting fresh credit to the group. 
Bonds issued by the Adani Group dropped sharply for a second day on Friday, although some of its shares stabilised after steep losses the previous day following news of the warrant. 
Some global banks are considering temporarily halting fresh credit to the Adani Group but maintaining existing loans after the US indictment, sources told Reuters. 
Senior executives at two of Adani's global lenders said that they have had multiple calls within their respective banks to discuss exposure to the group and what the impact of the indictment would be on its financial position. 
 
Research firm CreditSights highlighted refinancing for the conglomerate's green energy business, which is at the centre of the allegations, as its biggest near-term concern. 
Ratings agency S&P also warned in a statement that the group will need regular access to equity and debt markets given its large growth plans, but it might find fewer takers. 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

Thirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grant for rural bodies in Karnataka

Vande Bharat train

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper: Launch date, schedule, and timing

India USA

US and India can form diverse partnerships, says US Consul General

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM to study US chargesheet on Adani bribery case, take action

"We believe domestic, as well as some international banks and bond market investors, look at Adani entities as a group, and could set group limits on their exposure," it said. 
US prosecutors have charged Adani and seven other people with agreeing to pay bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts that could yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years as well as to develop India's largest solar power project. 
Adani Group has said the accusations as well as those levelled by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in a parallel civil case are "baseless and denied" and that it will seek "all possible legal recourse". 
Some analysts said the fallout was unlikely to be limited to the Adani group of companies. 
"India's renewable energy sector, a critical pillar for global climate goals, may face reduced international investment as a result of this controversy," said Nimish Maheshwari, an independent analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. 
"Investors may demand greater transparency and due diligence, slowing down the pace of project financing." The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country's market regulator, is making preliminary checks to see if disclosures made by Adani entities were inadequate and if they breached local market regulations, a SEBI official told Reuters. 
SEBI did not respond to a request for comment. 
The regulator has completed a separate investigation into the group, but not yet issued orders, after Hindenburg Research in January 2023 alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation, which the group has denied. 
Falls in Adani dollar bond prices on Friday included a 2.5c drop on the dollar for 2029 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone bonds. At 87.8c, they are down more than 5c over the two sessions. 
Longer-dated maturities 
have fallen around 5c in two days and trade just below 80c. 
Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai bond prices had similar declines. 
Although the shares of some Adani firms clawed back some of Thursday's losses, the stocks have seen their combined market value drop by $26 billion. 
Investors are also watching to see if more Adani deals could be scuttled after Kenya cancelled a procurement process worth nearly $2 billion that had been widely expected to award control of the country's main airport to the group. 
It also nixed a 30-year, $736-million public-private partnership deal that an Adani Group firm signed with the energy ministry last month to construct power transmission lines. 
Adani Green Energy also cancelled a scheduled $600 million US bond sale. 
US prosecutors say Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and others bribed Indian officials to gain business advantages in renewable energy projects in India that benefited Adani Green and a company called Azure Power, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange until late 2023. 
They are also accused of making misleading statements to the public, including US investors, despite being made aware of the US investigation in 2023. 
Adani has not appeared in public or commented on social media since the indictment and his whereabouts remain unclear.
Indian authorities have not responded to opposition calls for a probe into the indictment, which came not long after Adani raised $1.5 billion through two share sales by flagship firm Adani Enterprises and power distribution arm Adani Energy Solutions.

Also Read

investment, market, bulls, mutual fund

Stock Market Rally Highlights: Sensex soars 1,960 pts, Nifty ends above 23,900; SBI, TCS jump 4%

Gautam Adani, Adani

Rs 1,750 crore bribe linked to Adani's 2021 meet with Jagan: US agency

BJP Flag, BJP

People linked to Adani bribery case associated with Cong: Andhra BJP chief

adani

Indian banks' credit risk from Adani exposure seems contained: JPMorgan

Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa signed agreement with Adani Group, says DMK spokesperson

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment US Foreign policy foreign funding Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon