New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper: Launch date, schedule, and timing

Indian Railways is all set up to introduce the country's 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset and this will connect Srinagar and Delhi and run on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Indian Railways is getting ready to launch the nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset. This new semi-high-speed train will operate on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and connect Srinagar and New Delhi. The Vande Bharat Sleeper, produced by BEML, can travel longer distances and overnight journeys. In September 2024, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, displayed the prototype.
 
A senior railway official told ETNOW.in earlier in October that the first Vande Sleeper trainset will link the capital of Jammu & Kashmir with the national capital. Additionally, the official stated that the train would eventually be extended to Baramulla.

Delhi to Srinagar Vande Bharat: Launch Date

Next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper train from New Delhi to Srinagar. The train is anticipated to start operating commercially in January 2025, and the trails on the track are currently ongoing.
 

Delhi to Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper: Distance and Travel Time

In less than 13 hours, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train from New Delhi to Srinagar will have travelled nearly 800 kilometres. There are not any direct train services between the two locations at the moment. The first direct rail link between Kashmir Valley and New Delhi will be established with the opening of the Delhi to Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper.

New Delhi-Srinagar-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Coach Composition and Ticket Price

There will be 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one First AC coach on the New Delhi-Srinagar-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. It is anticipated that the cost of a ticket on the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset between New Delhi and Srinagar will be approximately Rs 2000 for 3A, Rs 2500 for 2A, and Rs 3000 for 1A.

New Delhi-Srinagar-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Time and stoppage

It is anticipated that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train from New Delhi to Srinagar would leave at 19:00 and arrive in Srinagar at 8:00. Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawai, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan, and Banihal are among the few significant stations the train will stop at along the way.
   

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

