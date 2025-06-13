Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ADB approves $109.97 million loan to boost employability in Gujarat

ADB approves $109.97 million loan to boost employability in Gujarat

The programme will strengthen the institutional and managerial capacity of the KSU network and broaden access to high-quality, industry-relevant training courses

ADB

Multilateral funding agency ADB on Friday said it has approved a $109.97 million (about Rs 927 crore) results-based loan to support Gujarat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multilateral funding agency ADB on Friday said it has approved a $109.97 million (about Rs 927 crore) results-based loan to support Gujarat in advancing its vision of becoming a global industrial hub through a stronger, future-ready workforce.

The Gujarat skills development programme, led by the state's Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department in collaboration with Kaushalya: The Skill University (KSU), aims to equip the state's workforce with industry-aligned, advanced skills that boost job readiness in high-growth sectors, ADB said in a statement.

The programme will strengthen the institutional and managerial capacity of the KSU network and broaden access to high-quality, industry-relevant training courses that integrate frontier technologies, it said.

 

Through this process, the programme aims to transform the governance and performance of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system in Gujarat, establishing a scalable model that can be replicated across other states in India, it said.

Focusing on seven high-priority industries logistics, automotive, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and agri-tech the programme will implement a range of interventions, it said.

These include upgrading 11 mega industrial training institutes (ITIs), establishing centres of excellence, and partnering with affiliated private training providers through a hub-and-spoke model anchored by KSU, it said.

Courses will be designed in close collaboration with the industry to ensure alignment with market demands and job trends, it added.

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar govt tenders' irregularities case

SC, Supreme Court

SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Attack on Iran 'brazen act' by state that appears to be rogue: Mehbooba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI)

Mohan Charan Majhi's govt puts industry on fast track, jobs trail in Odisha

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

Topics : Asian Development Bank Gujarat employment growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon