Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims
Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE updates: The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft had departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew
BS Web Team New Delhi
Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday to visit the site of the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people the day before. It is being described as one of the worst air disasters in recent years. Officials said the Prime Minister landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport and went straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London when it crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft struck a part of BJ Medical College and burst into flames.
Medical students among the victims
According to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), at least five MBBS students, one postgraduate doctor, and the wife of a senior specialist from BJ Medical College were killed. Over 60 medical students were also injured in the crash.
FAIMA’s national vice president, Dr Divyansh Singh, said the search and rescue operation was still underway. “Bodies that have been found were totally charred,” he said. Many people are feared to be buried under the debris.
Ahmedabad plance crash details, passenger information
Air India confirmed that 241 people on board the London-bound flight were killed. The aircraft was carrying 242 people in total, including passengers and crew. The victims included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.
Air India also stated that the only survivor is a British national of Indian origin. The crash, which happened moments after take-off, is one of the deadliest in India’s aviation history.
12:32 PM
British High Commission officials arrive at Ahmedabad airport
Officials from the British High Commission have arrived at a domestic airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of a devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171
12:30 PM
Search for answers begins in Air India crash
On Friday morning, one of the two black boxes, crucial for understanding a plane’s final moments, was found, according to The Hindustan Times. The report did not clarify whether it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder that was recovered.
11:27 AM
PM Modi holds meeting with ministers and officials after visiting Air India plane crash site
PM Modi meets those injured in Air India plane crash at hospital in Ahmedabad.
First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:33 AM IST