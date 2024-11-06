Business Standard
Home / India News / ADB commits $200 mn to upgrade water supply, other services in Uttarakhand

ADB commits $200 mn to upgrade water supply, other services in Uttarakhand

It will also build the capacity of the state agencies in project management, climate and disaster-resilient planning, own-source revenue generation, and gender mainstreaming

Asian Development Bank, ADB

The project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and overall public services in Haldwani. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government of India and the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday signed a $ 200 million (about Rs 1,680 crore) loan to help upgrade water supply, sanitation, mobility, and other urban services in Uttarakhand.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Mio Oka, country director of India Resident Mission, for ADB, a joint statement said.

Mukherjee said the project aligns with Government of India's urban development agenda as well as the Uttarakhand government's initiatives to enhance urban services, aiming to boost livability and sustainability in cities.

 

"The project aims to create urban infrastructure that is resilient to climate and environmental risks such as floods and landslides, ensuring the safety and health of Uttarakhand's population," said Mio.

It will also build the capacity of the state agencies in project management, climate and disaster-resilient planning, own-source revenue generation, and gender mainstreaming, she said.

The project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and overall public services in Haldwani, the economic hub of the state.

More From This Section

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Govt strengthening SDRF for effective emergency response: Himachal CM

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

LIVE: Inflation shot up during BJP rule, Modi's policies have increased unemployment, alleges Rahul

Food delivery

Fssai to meet on Nov 7-8 to discuss food safety issues on e-com platforms

Razorpay's Shashank Kumar, BS BFSI summit

BFSI summit highlights: Not acquisition but integration a challenge, says Razorpay's MD

SC, Supreme Court

'Can't bulldoze overnight': SC slams UP, issues directions to all states

Additionally, it will improve water supply delivery in four cities - Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar - by developing efficient and climate-resilient water supply systems.

The project will also introduce initiatives for women, such as livelihood skills training on driving buses, bus ticketing, and the operation of electric charging stations.

Given women's role in monitoring water supply systems, it said, the project will build the capacity of women, including those from vulnerable households, in operating and managing water supply and sanitation services.

The European Investment Bank is co-financing the project with $ 191 million on a parallel basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

coal, fossil fuel

India's progress on fossil fuel subsidy reform noteworthy, says ADB

RENEWABLE ENERGY

ADB commits $434.25 million loan to improve energy security in Assam

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB commits $241 mn loan to improve power distribution in West Bengal

PremiumAsian Development Bank (ADB)'s Chief Economist Albert Park

West Asia conflict may create challenges for India: ADB Chief Economist

Shimla

ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

Topics : Asian Development Bank ADB water supply Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon