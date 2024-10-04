Business Standard
Home / India News / ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project targets the promotion of heritage and cultural sites in the Mandi and Hamirpur districts

Shimla

ADB's support extends to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board. | Photo ANI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $162 million to support tourism development in Himachal Pradesh. According to Vivek Vishal, ADB's Senior Project Officer, the loan will help unlock the state's tourism potential through the enhancement of cultural and heritage sites and the creation of new infrastructure aimed at strengthening the tourism sector.

Restoration, modernisation plans across key districts

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project targets the promotion of heritage and cultural sites in the Mandi and Hamirpur districts. It will also see the restoration of the historic Naggar Castle in Kullu, improvements to public spaces, and the construction of a new convention centre in Kangra. Upgrades to facilities along key travel routes in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra are also part of the plan, with a focus on incorporating environmentally friendly technologies such as solar-powered lighting and electric vehicles. These initiatives aim to improve accessibility for the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.
 


In addition to these enhancements, the project will develop wellness centres, recreational facilities, an adventure sports hub, and a water park complex. Cycling trails will also be introduced, which, alongside the other new facilities, are expected to create employment opportunities for local communities and stimulate the local economy.

More From This Section

fraud couple

For promise of youth: Couples lose Rs 35 cr over 'Israeli time machine'

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC calls for X-category security for 300 judges amid safety breaches

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend SCO summit

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah targets Congress for driving youth into 'dark world of drugs'

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC issues notice to The New Indian, X over 'contemptuous' material


Strengthening tourism management and strategy

ADB's support extends to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board. The project will assist the board in creating a comprehensive tourism strategy and marketing plan, while also helping district-level authorities develop and manage tourist sites more effectively. The initiative aims to enhance destination planning and improve the overall management of tourism in the region.

Also Read

PremiumCarbon tax

India must balance EU carbon tariffs with economic interest, climate action

Asian Development Bank, ADB

Asian Development Bank projects faster GDP growth for India in coming qtrs

Bangladesh Flag

ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth forecast to 5.1% due to political unrest

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB assures cash-strapped Pakistan $2 billion in new loans annually: Report

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB asks Pakistan to adopt Indian scheme ULLAS to fix its education system

Topics : Asian Development Bank Himachal Pradesh tourism sustainable urbanisation India's infrastructure Heritage Sites employment growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon