ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $162 million to support tourism development in Himachal Pradesh. According to Vivek Vishal, ADB's Senior Project Officer, the loan will help unlock the state's tourism potential through the enhancement of cultural and heritage sites and the creation of new infrastructure aimed at strengthening the tourism sector.
Restoration, modernisation plans across key districts
The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project targets the promotion of heritage and cultural sites in the Mandi and Hamirpur districts. It will also see the restoration of the historic Naggar Castle in Kullu, improvements to public spaces, and the construction of a new convention centre in Kangra. Upgrades to facilities along key travel routes in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra are also part of the plan, with a focus on incorporating environmentally friendly technologies such as solar-powered lighting and electric vehicles. These initiatives aim to improve accessibility for the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.
In addition to these enhancements, the project will develop wellness centres, recreational facilities, an adventure sports hub, and a water park complex. Cycling trails will also be introduced, which, alongside the other new facilities, are expected to create employment opportunities for local communities and stimulate the local economy.
Strengthening tourism management and strategy
ADB's support extends to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board. The project will assist the board in creating a comprehensive tourism strategy and marketing plan, while also helping district-level authorities develop and manage tourist sites more effectively. The initiative aims to enhance destination planning and improve the overall management of tourism in the region.