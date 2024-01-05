Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite to reach destination orbit L1 soon

Catch all the latest updates on Isro's Aditya- L1 satellite here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Aditya-L1, PSLV

Photo: Twitter @L1MissionAditya

Isro Aditya -L1 LIVE updates: The Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory,  will reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm,  the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Aditya-L1 lifted off on September 2 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Between September 3 and September 15, Bengaluru's ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC)  guided the spacecraft through four Earth-bound maneuvers. On September 19th, Aditya-L1 embarked on its final 110-day journey towards its designated observation point near the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1).

"Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there," the Isro chief said, on the sidelines of the successful launch of XPoSat mission to study black holes.

12:45 PM

Aditya-L1 has executed 4 earth-bound manoeuvres, and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre

 
 
Isro's sun observatory has undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre till now, all successfully
12:40 PM

India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, set to reach destination L1 point on January 6

Space agency Isro said that the Aditya-L1 satellite, India's first space-based solar observatory, will reach its destination orbit on January 6 at 4 pm. Aditya-L1 lifted off on September 2 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. 
Topics : ISRO Isro projects Isro rocket launch Satellite Indian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

