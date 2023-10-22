close
Adityanath flags off 51 buses with women drivers, conductors in Ayodhya

The 51 buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation will have women drivers and conductors, officials said

Yogi Adityanath

Photo: X@myogiadityanath

Press Trust of India Ayodhya/Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 51 buses of the state transport corporation that will have women drivers and conductors.
On the second day of his Ayodhya tour, the chief minister inaugurated the "Mission Mahila Sarathi" from Ram Katha Park here and asserted that for the all-round development of a society, it must respect its women and protect their dignity.
The 51 buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation will have women drivers and conductors, officials said.
Adityanath said those who said women cannot do certain jobs have been proved wrong by the state transport corporation. Now there are women drivers and conductors also, he said.
Till now, more than 1.5 lakh "daughters" have been provided employment in Uttar Pradesh Police and other departments of the government, he said.
This is now being taken forward by the transport corporation through the employment of women drivers and conductors in buses, he added.
A society will be strong and achieve new heights of all-round development if its women are respected, their dignity is protected, and they are self-reliant, the CM added.
The CM also offered prayers at the Chhoti Devkali temple in Ayodhya and met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das to inquire about his well-being.

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

