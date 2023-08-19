Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

Catch all the latest news updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya district on Saturday. According to the official statement from chief minister's office, Yogi will reach the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am. "CM Yogi's darshan-worship and excursion program is proposed in the district. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the tribute and wreath-laying program at the samadhi of Saket resident Pujya Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj," the statement said. After this, the Chief Minister will visit Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observe the works of temple construction and later he will participate in other programs. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

Indian farmers have planted 36.1 million hectares (89.2 million acres) with rice, up 4.3 per cent on the same period last year, farm ministry data showed on Friday, as ample monsoon rains in July and higher prices helped boost acreage. Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, could alleviate concerns about supplies of the staple. 

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014.

...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Ayodhya case Uttar Pradesh government BS Web Reports BS web team national politics BJP MLAs BJP Narendra Modi speech Ayodhya

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon