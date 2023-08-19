LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya district on Saturday morning

Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya district on Saturday. According to the official statement from chief minister's office, Yogi will reach the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on August 19 at around 11 am. "CM Yogi's darshan-worship and excursion program is proposed in the district. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the tribute and wreath-laying program at the samadhi of Saket resident Pujya Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj," the statement said. After this, the Chief Minister will visit Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observe the works of temple construction and later he will participate in other programs. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.



Indian farmers have planted 36.1 million hectares (89.2 million acres) with rice, up 4.3 per cent on the same period last year, farm ministry data showed on Friday, as ample monsoon rains in July and higher prices helped boost acreage. Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, could alleviate concerns about supplies of the staple.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the delimitation of Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain on Friday resigned from the post of Chairman of Assam Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.Gohain had been representing the Nowgong constituency of Central Assam since 1999 and secured four consecutive terms until 2014.

