Advani admitted to Apollo in Delhi days after being discharged from Aiims

Advani is stable and under observation, according to hospital source

L K Advani | Photo by President's Secretariat (GODL-India)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.
This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) after a night-long stay there.
"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.
The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

Topics : LK Advani Delhi

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

