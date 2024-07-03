Advani admitted to Apollo in Delhi days after being discharged from Aiims

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.
This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) after a night-long stay there.
"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.
The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.
