Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A-I cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers; DGCA asks for report

No passenger of the Newark-Delhi flight is stranded in the US due to this cancellation, says Air India

Air India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India cancelled its scheduled Newark-Delhi flight on Tuesday to use the aircraft to ferry the Indian cricket team, which is stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, back to India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India to submit a "factual report" regarding the entire incident, a senior official of the regulator told Business Standard. Air India did not respond to the newspaper's request for a statement on the matter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, an Air India executive said that all passengers of the Newark-Delhi flight were accommodated on other flights of Air India or partner airlines. "No passenger of the Newark-Delhi flight is stranded in the US due to this cancellation," the executive added.
The B777 aircraft had operated its scheduled Delhi-Newark leg and landed at Newark airport at 8.45 AM (local time) on Tuesday. However, the next scheduled leg, Newark-Delhi, was cancelled and the plane was sent to Argyle airport in Kingstown, Barbados, to pick up the Indian cricket team. This was done as per the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The B777 aircraft will depart from Kingstown airport on Wednesday. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI, "A special Air India flight was sent by the BCCI to bring the Indian team back. In addition, stranded media persons are also being brought back on the same flight. They will reach Delhi tomorrow at 6 AM."

The DGCA has not issued any formal notice to the airline but has asked it, via email, to explain this incident. The Air India executive said a reply would soon be sent to the regulator.

Also Read

Team India, Indian Cricket Team

Hurricane Beryl delays Indian cricket team's departure from Barbados

Air India Express

A-I Express to defer inquiries against cabin crew; next meeting on Aug 8

PremiumIndigo

Clear skies ahead: Strong long-term gains for IndiGo as demand rises

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Air India to set up flying training organisation in Maharashtra's Amravati

Air India

Air India to set up flying institute in Maha to train 180 pilots annually

Topics : Air India DGCA flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon