A-I cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers; DGCA asks for report

Air India cancelled its scheduled Newark-Delhi flight on Tuesday to use the aircraft to ferry the Indian cricket team, which is stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, back to India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India to submit a "factual report" regarding the entire incident, a senior official of the regulator told Business Standard. Air India did not respond to the newspaper's request for a statement on the matter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, an Air India executive said that all passengers of the Newark-Delhi flight were accommodated on other flights of Air India or partner airlines. "No passenger of the Newark-Delhi flight is stranded in the US due to this cancellation," the executive added.



The B777 aircraft had operated its scheduled Delhi-Newark leg and landed at Newark airport at 8.45 AM (local time) on Tuesday. However, the next scheduled leg, Newark-Delhi, was cancelled and the plane was sent to Argyle airport in Kingstown, Barbados, to pick up the Indian cricket team. This was done as per the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The B777 aircraft will depart from Kingstown airport on Wednesday. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI, "A special Air India flight was sent by the BCCI to bring the Indian team back. In addition, stranded media persons are also being brought back on the same flight. They will reach Delhi tomorrow at 6 AM."

The DGCA has not issued any formal notice to the airline but has asked it, via email, to explain this incident. The Air India executive said a reply would soon be sent to the regulator.