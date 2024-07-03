Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HUA ministry extends deadline for Smart Cities Mission till March 2025

The mission has been getting multiple requests from some states to grant some more time to complete the remaining projects, ministry said

Asia’s contribution to global growth led by India in the coming years will be the largest. India’s growth will create a large migration to cities, requiring focus on urban development

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry on Wednesday said it has extended the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission till March 2025, allowing cities to complete ongoing projects, which account for around 10 per cent of the total projects.
In a statement, the ministry said the mission has been getting multiple requests from some states to grant some more time to complete the remaining projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These projects are in the advanced stage of implementation and got delayed due to various on-ground conditions, the statement said.
This is the second time that the mission deadline, which was earlier June 2024, has been extended.
"As on July 3, 2024, the 100 cities have completed 7,188 projects (90 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,44,237 crore as part of the mission. The balance 830 projects amounting to Rs 19,926 crore are also in advanced stages of completion," it said.
According to the ministry, on the financial progress, the mission has an allocated budget of Rs 48,000 crore for the 100 cities. As on date, the Union government has released Rs 46,585 crore -- 97 per cent of the allocated central government budget to the 100 cities.
Out of these funds released to the cities, 93 per cent has been utilised as on date. The mission has also released the full central government financial support under the mission to 74 of the 100 cities, the statement said.

More From This Section

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan receives resignation from CM Champai Soren

News updates: Champai Soren meets governor, resigns as Jharkhand CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament highlights: RS adjourned sine die after Motion of Thanks to President's Address passed

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: SDM report cites shoving by security, 'slippery slope'

Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, at the Chandigarh airport on June 6, 2024 (Thursday)

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred?

Air India

A-I cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers; DGCA asks for report

The cities have been informed about the extension of the deadline, the ministry said, adding that it would be without any additional cost, beyond the already approved financial allocation under the mission.
"All ongoing projects are now expected to be completed before March 31, 2025," the ministry said.
It said the Smart Cities Mission is a novel experiment in India's urban development.
Since its inception in June 2015, the mission has attempted several innovative ideas like competition among cities for the selection of 100 smart cities, stakeholder-driven project selection, formation of smart city special purpose vehicles for implementation, deployment of technology and digital solutions for improving urban governance, and third-party impact evaluation by premier academic and professional institutes.
More than 8,000 multi-sectoral projects are being developed by the 100 cities, amounting to around Rs 1.6 lakh crore, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

khattar oath

Modi 3.0: Two-time CM Manohar Lal Khattar to balance power with housing

FMCG rural

FMCG industry sees 6.5% growth; rural demand surpasses urban: NielsenIQ

Hardeep Singh Puri

Tenders floated to procure e-buses under Central scheme: Hardeep Puri

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI-bank meet: Credit-deposit growth gap, unsecured loans dominate talks

Premiumgreen growth

Sustainable development

Topics : Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Smart cities mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon