Advisory issued by Delhi airport as dense fog disrupts flight operations

An official said that 11 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions on Sunday

Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Flight operations may be affected at the Delhi airport due to the dense fog on Sunday, as per the Delhi airport.
Sharing a passenger advisory on its official X handle, the Delhi airport said that passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight operations.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, it said.
While an official said that 11 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dense fog conditions on January 22 and 23 in the National Capital and fog conditions on the rest of the days.
The temperature will hover between 6 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees until January 25.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

