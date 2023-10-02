Afghanistan has shut its embassy in India from October 1; here's why

The Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi has announced the cessation of its operations in India. The Afghan Embassy released a statement stating that all operations, barring emergency consular services, will discontinue from October 1. The statement added that this step, while regrettable, was taken after careful consideration, weighing the historic ties and longstanding partnership between Afghanistan and India.

"It is with profound sadness, regret and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the Afghanistan Embassy stated in the statement released on Saturday night.

The statement cited "lack of support from the host government", and the failure to "meet expectations" to serve the best interests of Afghanistan were part of the reasons that the embassy was not able to effectively carry out its duties.

Also Read Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming 85% taxpayers opt for old regime, 55% fully utilise 80C benefit: survey Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming LIVE: Bihar govt releases caste-based survey; OBCs 63%, general: 15.52% OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of Bihar's population: Caste survey Mining tycoon Randhawa, son among six killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe Heavy rain, lightning kills 8 people in Jharkhand in last 24 hrs: Official Sec 144 imposed after stone pelting during Eid Milad procession in K'taka How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

"We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul... The lack of timely and sufficient support, from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation, led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively."

The closure, as per Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), entails the transfer of all embassy property and facilities to the custodial authority of the host country, marking the end of an era in bilateral diplomatic relations.

Taliban takeover

The situation in Afghanistan dramatically shifted following the Taliban's ascent to power in Kabul. The new government, unrecognised by any foreign nation, including India, faced immediate diplomatic challenges. India, prioritising the safety of its own citizens in Kabul and remaining neutral, refrained from intervening in Afghanistan's internal politics. According to a report by the Indian Express, while India has a technical team present in Kabul, the Taliban regime now wants their representative in New Delhi.

India has not officially recognised the Taliban regime and closed its embassy in Afghanistan when it took over following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in August 2021. The technical team in Kabul is present to coordinate humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The Taliban regime has reportedly taken authority over 14 missions abroad so far with their representatives present. However, the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are said to have aligned with the ruling regime.

Referring to this, the three page statement from the Embassy of Afghanistan added, "It is our firm belief that any actions taken by these consulates are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government and rather serve the interests of an illegitimate regime."

Internal problems in Afghanistan

Former Indian envoy to the Netherlands, Bhaswati Mukherjee, shed light on the underlying reasons for this decision to ANI. According to her perspective, the closure of the Afghan embassy in India primarily results from internal problems within the Afghanistan Embassy triggered by the new government in Kabul. The internal strife, exacerbated by the divergent ideologies of the present government compared to its predecessor, led to this unexpected development. Mukherjee highlighted a shortage of funds as a significant challenge, emphasising the financial strain associated with running an embassy, including expenses such as salaries, utilities, and operational costs.

Implications of closure

One of the immediate consequences of the embassy closure is the potential impact on Afghans seeking medical treatment in India. Many individuals from Afghanistan come to India for critical medical procedures such as dialysis, organ transplants, and cardiac treatments.

Moreover, the Government of India will need to diplomatically coordinate with the country to decide what steps to take next.



(With agency inputs)

