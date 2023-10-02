LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the clean-up drive under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at Mumbai beach, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative. Stressing on the importance of environment, the diplomat lauded the fact that people came out to follow PM Modi's appeal of cleanliness.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over." tweeted PM Modi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. "Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India." tweeted PM Modi.