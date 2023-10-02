close
LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Mahatma gandhi, gandhi, bapu, gandhi on vegetarianism, gandhi ideal, gandhi principles,gandhi jayanti, october 2, oct two

Mahatma Gandhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over." tweeted PM Modi.

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the clean-up drive under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at Mumbai beach, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative. Stressing on the importance of environment, the diplomat lauded the fact that people came out to follow PM Modi's appeal of cleanliness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. "Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India." tweeted PM Modi.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon