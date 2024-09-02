Business Standard
After ex-RG Kar's principal, CBI arrests 3 more over 'financial misconduct'

The Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Monday arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others for their alleged involvement in financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.
Within an hour after Ghosh was arrested, CBI officers picked up his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital where the body of a woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was found on August 9.
The Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.
The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of its former principal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Bengal doctors strike

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

