HP govt to open one model health centre in every assembly constituency: CM

Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | File Photo

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh government is focusing on strengthening health care services and the government has decided to open one model health centre in every assembly constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.
There are 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.
Intervening in reply to a question of Anuradha Rana (Congress), Sukhu said nine staff nurses are being sent to all the model health institutions.
Replying to the main question, Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil informed that 600 appointments of different categories will be made shortly under the National Health Mission (NHM) and there will be no shortage of staff in the model health centres.
He said the matter regarding the appointment of 600 doctors has been sent to the State Public Service Commission and 37 posts of female health workers have been sanctioned for the model health centres.
Replying to another question of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), the chief minister said stronger decisions will be taken to improve the financial position in the next six months and results will be visible in the next year's budget.

Sukhu said the 125 units of free electricity will not be withdrawn yet. Attacking the previous BJP government, he said it gave 125 units of free electricity and free water in rural areas just six months of 2022 assembly polls but failed to repeat the government.
In the run up to the elections, 1,000 primary schools and 300 hospitals were opened without making provision for teachers, doctors and other staff and 14 kinds of subsidies were given, the chief minister alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

