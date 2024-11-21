Business Standard
Home / India News / After taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan, K Murthy takes charge as CAG

After taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan, K Murthy takes charge as CAG

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony

K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India K Sanjay Murthy, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

K Sanjay Murthy, former higher education secretary, on Thursday took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

He belongs to Indian Administrative Service of Himachal Pradesh cadre (1989 batch).

Murthy succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu, who demitted office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to this, Murthy was Secretary, Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education. He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and CEO, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

 

Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday.

More From This Section

Yasin Malik

Why did the SC cite Kasab's fair trial while addressing Yasin Malik's case?

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam govt renames Karimganj district to Sribhumi; CM Sarma justifies move

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

How Rail Freight is Powering India's Express Delivery Future

Transport assets worth $400 bn in India exposed to climate hazards: Report

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi air pollution: Centre announces staggered work timings for employees

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Before his tenure at the Centre, Murthy served on important assignments in the state government of Himachal Pradesh. He has wide experience in administrative, social, economic, and infrastructure fields.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

K Sanjay Murthy

Govt appoints K Sanjay Murthy as next Comptroller and Auditor General

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

CAG plans to develop its own AI for fast writing of audit reports

Tax

FinMin must identify high risk taxpayers in GST composition scheme: CAG

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

CAG flags shortage of healthcare staff and irregularities in Chhattisgarh

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Poor planning, mgmt delayed projects in Patna Smart Cities Mission: CAG

Topics : Comptroller and Auditor General CAG cag Girish Chandra Murmu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon