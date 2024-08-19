Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / FinMin must identify high risk taxpayers in GST composition scheme: CAG

FinMin must identify high risk taxpayers in GST composition scheme: CAG

These high risk taxpayers were identified by audit from the data contained in GST returns

Tax

CAG has asked the Finance Ministry to identify high risk taxpayers in the GST composition.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has asked the Finance Ministry to identify high risk taxpayers in the GST composition scheme on a periodical basis and verify from other sources, including third parties, their declared value of sales to check tax evasion.
Based on an analysis of 8.66 lakh composition taxpayers under the central jurisdiction between 2019-20 to 2021-22 fiscals, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found that a significant number of GST taxpayers have a high risk of crossing the turnover threshold for composition levy scheme (CLS).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These high risk taxpayers were identified by audit from the data contained in GST returns viz. GSTR-4A, GSTR-7 along with third party data sources such as IT returns, 'Vahan' database etc.
The GST composition scheme is available to taxpayers whose aggregate turnover, in the preceding financial year, has not exceeded Rs 1.5 crore. For taxpayers in special category states, this limit is Rs 75 lakh.
The CAG said two major risk areas in respect of CLS taxpayers are under-declaration of the 'value of outward supply' by the taxpayers to continue in the scheme; and non-fulfillment of eligibility conditions for availing CLS.
The audit also observed that there were certain CLS taxpayers who were continuing in the Scheme despite not fulfilling the eligibility criteria prescribed in the Act and the Rules, and a substantial number of CLS taxpayers were not discharging their obligatory responsibilities of filing returns and payment of tax under reverse charge.
"The Ministry should identify high risk taxpayers in the CLS on a periodical basis using a risk-based approach and verify their declared value of outward supply from other sources including third parties to minimize the possibility of misuse by ineligible persons," the CAG said in a report tabled in Parliament recently.
The official auditor also suggested that the Finance Ministry may develop a system of identifying ineligible taxpayers and take action to exclude them from the CLS in order to prevent misuse of the intended benefits of the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to take stock of public sector lenders' deposit growth, credit-to-deposit ratio, and asset quality

FM to discuss bad loans taken over by NARCL with PSBs, RRBs on Monday

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Urgent need to address $4 trn financing gap to accelerate SDG progress: FM

Gita Gopinath with Nirmala Sitharaman

Open to exploring more ways to increase collaboration with IMF: FM

FDI

Foreign exchange rules amended: Cross-border share swaps eased by govt

Nirmala Sitharaman, finance ministerm, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Finance minister Finance Ministry taxpayers Comptroller and Auditor General CAG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon