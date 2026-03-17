Agnit Semiconductor aims to scale production to 100K units in 24 months

The company, which has raised $2.6 million in a seed-extension round led by Shastra VC, including participation from existing investors 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock, works exclusively on gallium nitride semiconductor chips and products, as the material is extremely efficient for handling power at both radio frequency as well as power electronics, Chandrasekar said.

“We have about three pilots which are currently running with the strategic sector for various categories of products. Of the three pilots that we are running, we see that there is a strong possibility that at least two of them might go into volume production in the coming year,” he said.

Till date, Agnit Semiconductors has raised $7.47 million from new and existing investors, and will now focus on expanding its product portfolio into telecom infrastructure and high-efficiency power semiconductor devices as well, he said.

The current funding round, Chandrasekar said, comes at a point when the company is moving from technology validation to building scale, adding that Agnit expects to commence commercial shipments of its first strategic products from July 2027.