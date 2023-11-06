Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: AAP releases 5th list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fifth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. The AAP had announced 23 candidate names in its first list, 21 in the second list, 16 in the third list and 26 in the fourth list. With this announcement AAP has now declared a total of 88 candidates for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its sixth list, earlier on Monday, fielding another 3 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced another list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections. BSP had released a list of 20 candidates on October 27 and 5 candidates on October 29.

On Sunday, Congress on released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat. The party denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalist and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be conducted in November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Rajasthan has been dominated by Congress and BJP, with both parties alternating governments since 1993. In 2018, Congress formed the state government with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister. The Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

