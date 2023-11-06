close
Mizoram LIVE: Assembly polls 'dress rehearsal' for Lok Sabha, says Tharoor

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here

Karnataka elections results

Representational photo(Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of any law and order problems throughout the month-long period, additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said.
He asserted that any form of electioneering, public meetings, press conferences by political parties, interviews and panel discussions in the media have been strictly prohibited till voting is over.
Out of the 1,276 voting centres in the state, 149 are remote polling stations, Lianzela said, adding around 30 polling stations along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable.
Security has been tightened across the state and along international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, a police officer said. Mizoram shares a 510km porous border with Myanmar and a 318km border with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the northeastern state.
Addressing a press conference, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala asserted that Mizoram will be the first state in the Northeast where the Congress will return to power after 2014, when the BJP formed the government at the Centre.
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

