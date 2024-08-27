Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Ahead of elections J&K authorities set up helpdesk to reach out to migrants

Ahead of elections J&K authorities set up helpdesk to reach out to migrants

This initiative aims to facilitate smooth polling at special polling stations and through postal ballots, according to officials

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

The 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to go to polls in three phases. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As preparations for assembly elections gain momentum in Jammu and Kashmir, the relief and rehabilitation department has established a helpdesk to assist eligible voters from the displaced Kashmiri community residing across the country.
This initiative aims to facilitate smooth polling at special polling stations and through postal ballots, according to officials.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The department has intensified efforts to ensure free and fair elections for Kashmiri migrants, with the Election Commission (EC) setting up 24 special polling stations and a postal ballot scheme for displaced community voters in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi, they said.
"A helpdesk has been established in our office and across various zones. Several employees have been deployed to ensure seamless facilitation of migrant polling," Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani told PTI.
Karwani emphasised that the helpdesk is actively addressing issues faced by migrants, with the goal of enhancing voter facilities ahead of the upcoming assembly elections starting September 18.
"Kashmiri migrant voters opting to vote in person via electronic voting machines (EVMs) will have access to 24 polling stations, including 19 in Jammu, 1 in Udhampur, and 4 in Delhi," he said.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sept 3 in excise case

Mohanlal

Mohanlal, AMMA team quit over scandal, new leadership expected soon

Kolkata Protest, Howrah Bridge, Nabanna March, Protest

Nabanna protest rally LIVE news: Police deploy water cannons; protestors detained

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Haryana AAP protests against Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers movement

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sep 3

Karwani, who is monitoring the control room for the helpdesk, assured that all necessary arrangements have been made at these polling stations in accordance with EC guidelines.
The EC issued a notification on August 22 outlining the voting options for Kashmiri migrants, offering choices of both in-person voting at special polling stations and through postal ballots.
"Special polling stations have been set up in Udhampur, Delhi, and Jammu. Alternatively, Kashmiri migrants can opt for postal ballots," he added.
Karwani said the updated electoral rolls, detailing migrant electors in various zones of Jammu and Udhampur mapped to respective special polling stations, will soon be published.
"Corrections or objections will be accepted within a seven-day period", he added.
The 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to go to polls in three phases beginning September 18, with counting of votes slated for October 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kashmir

J&K polls: Banned Jamaat-e-Islami to field three independents in Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J-K polls: Congress names nine candidates in first list after NC alliance

National conference, Congress, rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Abdullah

National Conference, Congress settle seats division for J&K Assembly polls

J&K BJP workers protested the party's first list of candidates. (Photo: PTI)

BJP names 16 candidates for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lead BJP's assembly election campaign in poll-bound J&K

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections Migrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon