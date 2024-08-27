Business Standard
Haryana AAP protests against Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers movement

Haryana AAP protests against Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers movement

AAP leaders and workers held protests at various places including Jind, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

The BJP had on Monday denounced Ranaut for her "disparaging remarks" on the farmers agitation. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit on Tuesday staged protests in the state against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers protest, with a party leader saying her statement indicates the BJP's "mindset" towards farmers.
AAP leaders and workers held protests at various places including Jind, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.
The BJP's Mandi MP had posted a clip of her recent interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
With Haryana going to polls on October 1, the opposition has targeted the ruling BJP over the issue.
AAP's Haryana unit senior vice president Anurag Dhanda led a protest in the Yamunanagar district. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans against the BJP government.
Meanwhile, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta dubbed Ranaut's remarks "shameful".

Gupta alleged the BJP hated farmers because they forced them to roll back the "black" farm laws.
Ranaut has been making such statements on farmers earlier also, Gupta said and alleged it has been the "mentality" of the BJP that those who abuse farmers are rewarded with posts.
Her remarks indicate the "mindset" of the BJP towards farmers, he further alleged.
The BJP had on Monday denounced Ranaut for her "disparaging remarks" on the farmers agitation as it expressed disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.
The BJP said, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers agitation is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut."

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other places had held an agitation at Delhi's borders for several months over the now-repealed farm laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

