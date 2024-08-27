Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sep 3

Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sep 3

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Mohalla bus

Delhi Mohalla buses still far from being deployed as vehicles yet to arrive

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal

AAP to launch 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from Sep 1 for Delhi polls

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal

AAP accuses BJP, CBI of 'conspiring' to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Supreme Court defers hearing on Kejriwal's plea for bail till Sept 5

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi court AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon