Ahead of march, a farmers group demand provision to ensure MSP in mandis

A group of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (apolitical) today submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda demanding a provision to ensure that farmers are not compelled to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in mandis.

Interestingly, the demand by the farmers also comes days before thousands of growers are planning another round of march to the national capital later this month demanding legalisation of MSP.

Meanwhile, the memorandum that was submitted today was prepared after a three-day-long deliberation between various farmers’ groups in the capital.

It also talked of recognising farmers as a unit for the estimation of insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

At present, the village is considered a unit for the determination of claims under PMFBY. The farmers also called for forming separate boards for the development of millets, cereals, fruits, rice, and oilseeds, just like it has for coffee and tea.

Farmer-Producer Companies or FPOs should be allowed exemption from mandi fees and state taxes.

The farmers also demanded that marketing infrastructure for agricultural produce should be developed at a faster pace.

Finally, the memorandum said that disbursements under PM KISAN should be raised from the current Rs 6,000 per annum.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the government today said that it has sold over 275,936 tonnes of atta under the ‘Bharat’ brand for providing cheap flour to consumers. It has also sold 296,802 tonnes of Bharat Chana Dal, all at cheap rates to consumers. This information was presented in the Parliament.