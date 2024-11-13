Business Standard
Home / India News / AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO lab: Defence Ministry

AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO lab: Defence Ministry

The AHSP is the authority responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products

DRDO

AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment. | PHOTO: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) by a key DRDO laboratory, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The AHSP is the authority responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products.

The AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the AHSP at a ceremony held at the DRDO Bhawan here on Monday, the defence ministry said.

 

"ADRDE has successfully designed, developed and qualified the P-7 Parachute System. Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory), GIL (OPF), Kanpur has fabricated the parachute system, which is capable of safely dropping payloads of up to 9.5 tonne from IL-76 aircraft at an altitude of up to 4 km," a statement issued by the ministry said.

"The Indian Army can rapidly deploy their light field gun and Jeep at the border and conflict areas by air-dropping with this system. The Army has placed an indent on GIL (OPF), Kanpur for supply of 146 P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System. The system has successfully completed General Staff Evaluation and been inducted into the services," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AA Akash NG

India dispatches first Akash air defence missile battery for export: BEL

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India aiming to become drone hub of world: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile

DRDO set to test over 1,000 km strike range anti-ship ballistic missile

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge lowest bidder for Army's Rs 6,000 cr towed guns contract

Dinesh K Tripathi

Navy chief Tripathi inaugurates 'Swavlamban 2024' exhibition in Delhi

Topics : DRDO Defence ministry Research and development Kanpur Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon