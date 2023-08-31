Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.26%)
64915.98 -171.27
Nifty (-0.37%)
19276.60 -70.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.19%)
5609.70 + 10.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
39103.05 + 25.50
Nifty Bank (-0.74%)
43905.90 -326.70
Heatmap

AI lands at Bengaluru airport with Industry.AI's video analytics platform

Bengaluru International Airport will employ the video analytics and AI platform to track queues at checkpoints across the terminal and analyse and resolve congestion

bengaluru airport

Bengaluru International Airport (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru International Airport Ltd on Wednesday said that Industry.AI, a member of the Nvidia Metropolis vision AI partner ecosystem, will integrate its vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform into the recently built terminal, T2, according to a report in Mint.

The vision AI platform of Industry.AI is based on the Nvidia Metropolis development suite that provides firms with a ready-to-use platform to create video feed-based data analytics solutions. Industry.AI is a subsidiary of private green energy firm Bharat Light & Power.

Bengaluru International Airport will employ video analytics and AI platform to track queues at checkpoints across the terminal and analyse and resolve congestion. The AI platform will also track abandoned baggage and alert security staff in case of suspicious movements. The service will be operated on the cloud. The AI platform will connect nearly 500 live camera feeds across the terminal to complete real-time tasks.

Tejpreet Chopra, chief executive of Industry.AI, was quoted as saying by Mint that the vision AI platform will speed up passenger flow during peak hours of operation. The firm will look to expand its service to other terminals at the airport as well, Chopra added. George Fanthome, chief information officer of Bengaluru International Airport Limited, stated that the platform was "a first" for any terminal of the airport.

Bengaluru's new international terminal will assimilate the government-backed facial recognition travel approval platform DigiYatra.

Experts raised concerns over data privacy after the news of the deployment of the vision AI platform. Abhishek Malhotra, managing partner at Delhi-based TMT Law Practice, was quoted as saying by Mint that there are still unanswered questions regarding handling personal data by such a tool. It will be important to consider the consent mechanism in light of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Commercial flight operations begin at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

50 new Covid cases in a day, active cases reach 1,520: Health Ministry

Morning aarti performed at Amarnath Shrine, 62-day-long yatra culminates

Prez Murmu in Chhattisgarh for 2 days, accorded Guard of Honour at airport

India has inspired world: Jaishankar on Chandrayaan-3 mission success

Topics : Artificial intelligence Bengaluru big data analytics BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Medplus Health Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiZurich Diamond LeagueMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon