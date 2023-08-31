50 new Covid cases in a day, active cases reach 1,520: Health Ministry

India logged 50 new coronavirus infections in a day while active cases were recorded at 1,520, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,930, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,717, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

