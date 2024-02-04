AIIMS, Delhi launches Ayushman Suvidha Kendras to enhance AB-PMJAY services

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the Media Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "These Kendras will play a pivotal role in providing timely assistance and support, contributing to the success of this transformative healthcare programme."

In a significant move to bolster the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), AIIMS New Delhi announced the opening of 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' (ASK) across all blocks and centres by March 31, this year.

Dr M. Srinivas, director, AIIMS, New Delhi said, "AIIMS New Delhi has been unwavering in its commitment to the promotion of AB-PMJAY, and the establishment of 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' marks a pivotal step towards further facilitating the services under this flagship healthcare scheme."

The 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' will be strategically located at easily accessible points within each block and centre of AIIMS, serving as the centralized hub for patients and their attendants to avail benefits under the AB-PMJAY scheme.

These Kendras will operate on a 24x7 basis, providing a single point of contact for beneficiaries.

Manned by dedicated 'Ayushman Mitras,' the ASK will offer comprehensive services, including verification of AB-PMJAY coverage status for patients visiting the respective block or centre. The aim is to streamline and expedite the process of extending all services under AB-PMJAY to scheme beneficiaries.

Dr. Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the Media Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "These Kendras will play a pivotal role in providing timely assistance and support, contributing to the success of this transformative healthcare programme."

AIIMS New Delhi invites the public, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders to join hands in supporting the successful implementation of the 'Ayushman Suvidha Kendras' and contributing to the overall enhancement of healthcare services under AB-PMJAY.