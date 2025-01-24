Business Standard

AIMTC urges government to address issues of toll hikes, e-challan misuse

AIMTC urges government to address issues of toll hikes, e-challan misuse

According to the statement, the transportation sector is a key contributor to India's economy, accounting for approximately 7.7 per cent of India's GDP (PPP adjusted)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) national president Harish Sabharwal on Friday asked the government to address issues like exorbitant increase in toll tax rates and misuse of the e-challan system.

The charge handover and oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of AIMTC was held on Friday, where Amritlal Madan, the outgoing President of AIMTC, officially passed on his responsibilities to the newly elected president Sabharwal and his team.

AIMTC in a statement said some of the key issues that will be high on Sabharwal's agenda include abolition of border checkposts in the states especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

 

The truckers body said exorbitant increase in toll tax rates, checking misuse of E-challan system and impractical ban on 10-year old diesel vehicles in DelhiNCR are also on agenda of the newly-elected president of AIMTC.

AIMTC also demanded that the government should constitute 'Drivers Samajik Suraksha Welfare Board' with representatives from AIMTC.

It also demanded that drivers should be covered in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

According to the statement, the transportation sector is a key contributor to India's economy, accounting for approximately 7.7 per cent of India's GDP (PPP adjusted).

AIMTC also announced that every year the 24th Day of January will be celebrated as 'National Drivers Day'.

In 1936, AIMTC was established as a non-political, not-for-profit apex body representing India's road transport sector in both cargo and passenger segments.

It encompasses over 95 lakh truckers, 50 lakh passenger vehicle operators, and 3,500 associations nationwide, impacting over 20 crore people directly or indirectly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Transport Corporation of India e-challans toll tax Toll exemption transport sector

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

