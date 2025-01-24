Pure EV plans Rs 400 cr unit, in talks with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, others

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Pure EV on Friday said it is planning to establish a Rs 400 crore new manufacturing unit to increase its capacity by another 350,000 units in two phases. The company is already in talks with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana for the new unit.
At present, it has a manufacturing capacity of around 50,000 units. The company sold around 12,800 vehicles in 2024 and expects this to reach 25,000 units in calendar year (CY) 2025. "This is further expected to cross 50,000 in 2026," said Nishanth Dongari, founder and managing director of Pure EV. Out of the Rs 400 crore investment, around 70 per cent will come via equity fundraise, with the remainder through debt.
The company is betting big on export markets such as West Asia and Africa, and has already exported around 2,000 units in CY 2024. By 2028, it is targeting exports to account for around 20 per cent of its total volume. Dongari said it also plans to expand its dealership network from 75 currently to around 320 by 2027 and 800 by 2029.
The company announced a significant upgrade to its X Platform, the X Platform 3.0. This new platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience and delivering advanced features aimed at improving vehicle performance, connectivity, and overall rider convenience.
One of the standout features of the X Platform 3.0 is the introduction of Thrill Mode, which boosts torque and overall performance by 25 per cent, offering users a more exhilarating riding experience. This feature is designed for those seeking a dynamic and powerful drive, setting new benchmarks in electric vehicle performance.
Commenting on the launch, Dongari said, "With the introduction of X Platform 3.0, we are stepping into the next phase of the electric mobility revolution by seamlessly integrating advanced AI technologies. This platform is unique to Pure EV and represents our ambition to take Indian innovation to a global stage. We envision our vehicles not just as modes of transport but as intelligent, connected devices that redefine the very concept of mobility, providing an exceptional driving experience for our customers."
Further, the platform also integrates advanced Predictive AI, a system that learns from rider behaviour and adapts to varying riding conditions. With a focus on reliability, this feature operates on the principle of "prevention is better than cure," ensuring 100 per cent vehicle uptime by identifying and addressing potential issues before they arise. Coupled with Cloud AI, the platform provides over-the-air updates and upgrades, keeping the vehicle’s software up-to-date and optimised for performance.
Another highlight of the X Platform 3.0 is its next-generation TFT dashboard, which connects seamlessly with iOS and Android devices. This modern dashboard offers a range of smart features, including real-time navigation maps, battery health updates, range estimates, and more, ensuring riders have all essential information at their fingertips.
Designed to enhance user convenience, the platform provides real-time updates on key vehicle metrics such as battery health and range, empowering riders with data for a hassle-free experience. These features collectively make the X Platform 3.0 a significant advancement in electric vehicle technology, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry.
Building on the success of its predecessor platform, this advancement will also incorporate features like the next-generation smart AI-based vehicle control unit, regenerative braking, coasting regeneration, enhanced electric braking system, swift throttle response, and a highly efficient powertrain, which is set to redefine the customer experience in the electric two-wheeler industry.
Initially, the X Platform 3.0 will be available in Pure EV’s premium models, the ePluto 7G Max and eTryst X, with plans to roll it out across all other models by the end of CY 2025. The introduction of the X Platform 3.0 aligns with Pure EV’s vision to lead the way in sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, making electric vehicles an integral part of everyday life.