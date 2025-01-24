Business Standard

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son fined Rs 20,000 for rash driving in Delhi

Police officials alleged that Amanatullah Khan's son called his father, who also reportedly spoke rudely to the Station House Officer

Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Delhi Traffic Police fined the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan Rs 20,000 on Thursday for rash driving and for failing to produce a driving licence or Registration Certificate (RC) for his modified motorcycle, according to a report by The Indian Express.
 
The Royal Enfield Bullet he was riding, which had a noisy modified silencer, has been seized.
 
“A challan of Rs 20,000 has been issued against the owner of the bike. The bullet also had a modified silencer and was making a lot of noise,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Details on incident

According to the police, the young man was driving in a "zig-zag" manner on Nafees Batla Road when the patrol team stopped the bike around 8:30 pm. 
 
 
The motorbike, with two riders, was also travelling on the wrong side of the road.

When asked for documents, the rider allegedly refused and claimed he did not need a licence as he is the son of MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Video of incident goes viral

The young men accused the police of stopping them due to an AAP sticker on the bike. A video of the incident, now viral, shows the MLA's son questioning the police’s actions and asking if they would arrest him under the Motor Vehicles Act.
 
According to the report, police officials alleged that Amanatullah Khan’s son called his father, who reportedly spoke rudely to the Station House Officer (SHO). The MLA allegedly told the SHO that the police should imprison him as well. The young men left the bike at the scene, after which it was seized.
 
While the police were recording the sound from the modified silencer, the duo reportedly planned to call the emergency helpline, claiming their bike was being stolen, officials said.
 
The Delhi Traffic Police confirmed that a challan of Rs 20,000 was issued to the bike owner, citing violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

