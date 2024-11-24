Business Standard
Air India Express increases flight operations from NE destinations

It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations of Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 dome

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Low-cost airline Air India Express has announced an increase in flight operations from three major destinations in the northeast Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal as part of its winter schedule.

This is part of the airlines' expansion of winter services across the country, it said in a statement here.

Air India Express has increased its operations to 106 weekly flights from 63 last winter, from Guwahati.

It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations of Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 domestic destinations and six international destinations from Guwahati.

In Imphal, the airline hiked its weekly flights to 34 this season, an addition of 20 over last winter, the statement said. Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly, and connects two destinations Guwahati and Kolkata directly.

 

It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations.

The expansion not only facilitates easier travel for those wishing to explore North East, but also strengthens Guwahati's role as a vital link with the rest of the country, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ankur Garg said.

With our fleet now exceeding 90 aircraft and rapidly growing, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

