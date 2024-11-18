Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

According to Flightradar24 data, till 2 PM, about 110 arrivals were delayed at the national capital's airport. Moreover, about 269 departures were also delayed at this airport

Flight, plane, Airplane

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at the Delhi airport with about 490 daily flights | Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 370 flights, including departures as well as arrivals, were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday till 2PM due to dense fog and pollution.
 
According to flightradar24 data, till 2PM, about 110 arrivals were delayed at the national capital’s airport. Moreover, about 269 departures were also delayed at this airport.
 
GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the Delhi airport, stated on Twitter, “Low visibility procedures are still in progress and flight operations may get affected at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information.”
   
Air India stated on X on Monday, “Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay your movement. You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport.”  ALSO READ: Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at the Delhi airport with about 490 daily flights. Air India is the second largest operator at the Delhi airport with about 430 daily flights. SpiceJet operates about 62 daily flights to and from the Delhi airport.
 
SpiceJet stated on X on Monday morning that due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it added.

More From This Section

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre makers expected to see 7%-8% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL

PremiumLast week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

High discom debt, losses hinder prospects of listing state power firms

PremiumSuppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

Adidas to Nike: Global footwear majors put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

PremiumFMCG rural

Weak urban demand weighs on FMCG firms in Q2 despite rural market recovery

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Pharma industry expo to be held in Greater Noida from November 26-28

 
IndiGo stated on Twitter on Sunday night itself that fog was affecting visibility in Delhi, which might result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules.
 
“We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” it added. 
 

Also Read

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; 10 flights diverted due to fog: Top updates

Pollution, Air pollution

Delhi AQI slips further: How 'cocktail of pollutants' reach your lungs

Delhi airport, Airport

An air train at Delhi airport: Travel from T1 to T3 smoothly in 2028

Delhi airport, Airport

Coming soon: Delhi airport to get 7.7-km air train for terminal transfers

Topics : Delhi airport Delhi air quality flights divert Airline IndiGo SpiceJet Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon