Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held on Jan 11-12: PM Modi

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held on Jan 11-12: PM Modi

The compassion and energy of India's "Yuva Shakti" in helping senior citizens is commendable, Modi said and cited the example of a young person from Lucknow helping the elderly submit digital life

Indian youth

The prime minister also hailed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and noted that the NCC name reminded one. |

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

A "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue" will be held on January 11-12 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday and said the initiative was part of efforts to connect youngsters having no political background with politics.

In the 116th episode of his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast, Modi said that Swami Vivekananda's 162nd jayanti on January 12 would be celebrated in a very special way.

On January 11-12, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, he said.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort, I appealed to such youth to join politics whose entire family has no political background. To connect one lakh such youth with politics, many special campaigns will be run in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue is one such initiative," Modi said.

 

The prime minister also hailed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and noted that the NCC name reminded one of their school and college days.

"I myself have been an NCC cadet, so I can say with full confidence that the experience I got from it is invaluable for me. The NCC instils a spirit of discipline, leadership and service in the youth," he said.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also called on people to celebrate inspiring stories of the Indian diaspora who made their mark globally, contributed to freedom struggles and preserved "our heritage".

"Share such stories on the NaMo App or MyGov using the hashtag 'Indian Diaspora Stories'," he said.

The compassion and energy of India's "Yuva Shakti" in helping senior citizens is commendable, Modi said and cited the example of a young person from Lucknow helping the elderly submit digital life certificates.

He also talked about a person from Ahmedabad who is warning and making the elderly aware about cybercrimes, including digital arrests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi University Delhi National Youth Empowerment Scheme

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

