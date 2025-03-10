Monday, March 10, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India flight to New York returns to Mumbai after mid-air bomb threat

Air India flight to New York returns to Mumbai after mid-air bomb threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned mid-air after a bomb threat, landing safely with 322 onboard as security agencies investigated a lavatory note

Air India

A bomb threat note was discovered inside one of the plane’s lavatories, prompting immediate action from the flight crew (Photo: Company)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was forced to turn back on Monday morning following a bomb threat, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.
 
The Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, carrying 322 people, including 19 crew members, safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where security agencies immediately initiated mandatory checks.
 
"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India stated.
 
According to sources, a bomb threat note was discovered inside one of the plane’s lavatories, prompting immediate action from the flight crew. The pilots swiftly coordinated with air traffic control and authorities to ensure a safe return to Mumbai.
 
 
Security agencies are now conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft, and passengers are undergoing necessary security checks. Details about the nature of the threat and the origin of the note remain undisclosed as investigations continue. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the probe progresses.

The latest security scare comes amid growing concerns over aviation safety. In 2024, a series of bomb threats targeted multiple flights across India, raising alarms within the aviation sector. Although all threats turned out to be hoaxes, they caused severe disruptions to airline operations and inconvenienced passengers and crew members.
 
When a flight receives a mid-air bomb threat, an alert is immediately triggered, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at the airport is convened. This committee assesses the credibility of the threat and determines the appropriate course of action to ensure passenger safety while minimising disruptions.
 

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

