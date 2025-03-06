Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago due to technical issue

Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago due to technical issue

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours

Air India

The spokesperson also said that full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi/ Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city after being airborne for more than ten hours on Thursday, with the airline saying the return was due to a technical issue.

However, a source aware of the development told PTI that the aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours, according to information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

There are 10 lavatories, including two for first-class passengers, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft operated by Air India and has little over 340 seats, including first, business and economy class seats, the source said.

 

The source also said only 1 lavatory was functional.

Also Read

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India sacks trainer pilot after probe into whistleblower claims

Air India

Early bird offers, last minute deals: Air India's 'Exclusive Deals' options

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Chouhan gets broken seat on Air India, calls service 'unethical'

Air India

Air India, Lufthansa expand codeshare, add 60 routes across India, Europe

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Centre plans more airfare oversight as Maha Kumbh Mela costs stoke ire

When reached out for comments, an Air India spokesperson said AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on March 6 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue.

"Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

CDIL partners with Germany's Infineon to explore Indian semiconductor mkt

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to start direct long-haul flights to Manchester, Amsterdam from July

Diabetes, diabetic

Biocon Biologics, Civica partner to expand Insulin Aspart access in the US

Coffee, coffee beans

Nespresso eyes store expansion in India, keen on B2B tie-ups with hotels

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy to make a buyback offer to its minority shareholders

Topics : Air India aviation sector in India airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon