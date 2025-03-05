Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India sacks trainer pilot after probe into whistleblower claims

Air India sacks trainer pilot after probe into whistleblower claims

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline said a detailed probe was conducted into the allegations, which were corroborated after a review of the evidence.

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Wednesday said it has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses and 10 pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation.

The latest action came after a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots.

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline said a detailed probe was conducted into the allegations, which were corroborated after a review of the evidence.

Without disclosing specific details, Air India said the trainer pilot's services are being terminated.

"As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation," the airline said.

 

Also Read

Air India

Early bird offers, last minute deals: Air India's 'Exclusive Deals' options

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Chouhan gets broken seat on Air India, calls service 'unethical'

Air India

Air India, Lufthansa expand codeshare, add 60 routes across India, Europe

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Centre plans more airfare oversight as Maha Kumbh Mela costs stoke ire

Air India

Air India expands key international routes for summer 2025 - Check details

Further, Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward.

Details about the trainer pilot and related action could not be immediately ascertained.

On some earlier occasions, Air India had faced action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to report certain incidents and non-disclosures.

Tata Group took over loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022. In the statement, the airline said it has implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group company.

"This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata's ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India

Aiming for 100% PC manufacturing in India in next 3 years: Lenovo

Tata Electronics

Tata Electronics to set up display chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Premiummerger and acquisition (M&A)

MCA looks to simplify M&A rules; seeks inputs from other ministries

renewable energy

Brookfield sells 1.6 GW India renewables portfolio to Gentari Renewables

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal-Nippon warns import curbs may impact India production

Topics : Air India Whistleblower Tata group Civil Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon