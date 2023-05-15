Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Monday.
He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Dixit was Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.
He is a graduate of the Staff Course, Bangladesh and National Defence College, New Delhi.
The Air Marshal is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on fighter, trainer and transport aircraft. Air Marshal Dixit commanded a Mirage 2000 squadron, a frontline fighter base in the Western sector, as well as a premier fighter training base.
He has earlier served as Principal Director Air Staff Requirement, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air headquarters.
Also Read
US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases
Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM
Sale of meat, non-veg food banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show
Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
SC's notice on plea on video, voice notes to be taken as dying declarations
Was Sebi asleep as investors duped: Cong on 'no probe against' Adani
Rajasthan government transfers, posts over 70 IAS officers, six DC
Adani-Hindenburg row: Not investigating Adani group since 2016, Sebi to SC
Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease
The Air Officer has also been the Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and was Senior Air Staff Officer, South Western Air Command prior to taking over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)