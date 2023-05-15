Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Monday.

He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Dixit was Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

He is a graduate of the Staff Course, Bangladesh and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Air Marshal is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, with over 3,300 hours of flying experience on fighter, trainer and transport aircraft. Air Marshal Dixit commanded a Mirage 2000 squadron, a frontline fighter base in the Western sector, as well as a premier fighter training base.

He has earlier served as Principal Director Air Staff Requirement, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air headquarters.

Also Read US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM Sale of meat, non-veg food banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been SC's notice on plea on video, voice notes to be taken as dying declarations Was Sebi asleep as investors duped: Cong on 'no probe against' Adani Rajasthan government transfers, posts over 70 IAS officers, six DC Adani-Hindenburg row: Not investigating Adani group since 2016, Sebi to SC Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease

The Air Officer has also been the Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command and was Senior Air Staff Officer, South Western Air Command prior to taking over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.