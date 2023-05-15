close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Was Sebi asleep as investors duped: Cong on 'no probe against' Adani

The matter referred to in paragraph 5 pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies in respect of which investigation was conducted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With SEBI telling the Supreme Court that it was not investigating the Adani Group since 2016, the Congress on Monday cited a Union minister's reply in the Lok Sabha to challenge the claim and asked whether Parliament was misled or the market regulator was "fast asleep" as investors were "duped".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) told the Supreme Court that it was not investigating the Adani Group since 2016 as claimed. The probe pertained to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian firms and no listed company of the Adani Group was among them, it said.

The fresh rejoinder affidavit was filed by the market regulator before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud which adjourned to Tuesday the hearing on PILs and a separate plea of the SEBI seeking extension of six months to complete a probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on 19th July 2021 that SEBI was investigating the Adani Group. Now SEBI tells the Supreme Court that they have not been investigating any of the serious allegations against Adani!"

"Which is worse -- misleading Parliament, or being fast asleep as lakhs of investors are duped by alleged money-laundering and round-tripping using offshore shell companies? Or even worse, was there a restraining hand from above?" he said, sharing a copy of the minister's reply in Parliament.

To a question by TMC MP Mahua Moitra as to whether Adani entities were under investigation by SEBI, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for suspicious transactions, the minister had said, "Yes Ma'am. SEBI is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations. Further, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group of Companies under laws administered by it."

"As far as investigation under Income Tax Act, 1961 is concerned, disclosure of information regarding specific taxpayer is prohibited except as provided under Section 138 of Act. No such investigation is going on in the Enforcement Directorate," the minister had said in the reply.

The SEBI, in its fresh affidavit, said the "investigation" referred to in the earlier reply affidavit has "no relation and/or connection to the issues referred to and/or arising out of the Hindenburg report... The matter referred to in paragraph 5 pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies in respect of which investigation was conducted. However, no listed company of Adani group was part of the aforesaid 51 companies. Pursuant to completion of investigation, appropriate actions were taken in this matter."

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Also Read

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism

AIADMK General council meet: EPS files counter affidavit in Madras HC

CPI-M MP files affidavit in Cal HC for suo motu proceedings against Mamata

Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

Rajasthan government transfers, posts over 70 IAS officers, six DC

Adani-Hindenburg row: Not investigating Adani group since 2016, Sebi to SC

Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease

Tourism department plans tours of unexplored places in Delhi for students

Himachal's inmates to be covered under health insurance scheme: CM Sukhu

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Adani Group Parliament

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bank actively seeking ESG debt deals, says C Suisse's MD after takeover

Credit Suisse
5 min read

FMCG firms go for volume growth through higher grammage, price cuts

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
2 min read

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules

Sam Bankman Fried
7 min read

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express, India's first luxury train, running between Howrah and New Delhi, completes 50 years
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon