All 12 MCD zones to have unique 'pink park', 'sculpture park' each

Mayor Shelly Oberoi convened a review meeting to discuss and implement Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of redeveloping Delhi's parks across all 12 zones

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
All the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation Department here will have at least one unique 'pink park' and 'sculpture park,' officials said on Monday.

The horticulture department is planning to develop more than 150 parks in the initial phase.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi convened a review meeting to discuss and implement Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of redeveloping Delhi's parks across all 12 zones.

"She announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will embark on an extensive project, creating over 150 parks in the first phase. Additionally, each zone will boast a unique Pink Park and Sculpture Park," the mayor's office said in a statement.

"The MCD aims to establish a 'pink park' and a 'sculpture park' in each zone. This groundbreaking initiative will result in the creation of 12 pink parks and 12 sculpture parks during the initial phase. A detailed list of these parks, categorised by zones, will be released soon.

"Pink Parks will primarily cater to women, boasting a unique pink theme, while the Sculpture Parks will showcase artistic sculptures made from recycled materials. These parks will undoubtedly enhance the city's aesthetics and allure," it added.

According to the statement, the plan envisages the development of 17 parks in the Central Zone, 10 parks each in the South Zone and Karol Bagh Zone, 5 parks in the City SP Zone, 22 parks in Shahdara North Zone, 13 parks in Shahdara South Zone, 6 parks in Narela Zone, 28 parks in Rohini Zone, 6 parks in the West Zone, 17 parks in Najafgarh Zone, 18 parks in Keshav Puram Zone, and 5 parks in the Civil Zone.

The high-level meeting of MCD officials from all zones, held at the Civic Centre, focused on a comprehensive plan for park development.

A detailed list of parks categorised by zones was prepared and discussed during the meeting, with the Mayor urging officials to ensure the plan's successful implementation within the designated timeline.

"Shelly Oberoi emphasised the importance of meeting Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal's vision of transforming Delhi's parks into lush green spaces. The greening of these spaces will not only beautify the city but also provide residents with well-maintained and accessible recreational areas and enhance the quality of their lives," the mayor's office said.

The first phase will witness the development of parks spanning over an acre within three months, with meticulous attention given to the cultivation of grass and various plant species, the statement said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD is committed to providing citizens with well-equipped parks that cater to their needs, Dr Oberoi said.

The development of parks will be widespread across all zones, with a focus on meeting the diverse needs of different regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MCD Delhi Parks

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

