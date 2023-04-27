close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Singh said this at a bilateral meeting with Li amid the three-year border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties between the two sides

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

Photo: Twitter @Rajnath Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that development of India-China ties is premised on prevalence of peace at the border and all issues must be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements.
 
Singh said this at a bilateral meeting with Li amid the three-year border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties between the two sides.
 
The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India on Friday.
 
In a statement, the defence ministry said the two ministers had "frank" discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.
 
"The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders," it said.
 
"He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," the ministry said.
 

Also Read

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

Chinese defence minister to visit India this week to attend SCO meet

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO Defence ministers' meeting on April 28

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

Income tax collection in West Bengal rises 2.4% at Rs 56,422 cr in FY23

It said Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.
 
Li's visit to India is the first by a Chinese defence minister to India after the eastern Ladakh border standoff began three years ago.
 
The meeting between the two defence ministers took place days after the Indian and Chinese armies held 18th round of military talks on ending the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh.
 
In the Corps Commander talks on April 23, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.
 
However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the three-year row.
 
India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.
 
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.
 
India is hosting the SCO defence ministers' meeting under its presidency of the grouping.
 
Defence ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi.
 
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting through virtual mode, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh India China border row India China relations Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

income tax
3 min read

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

FMCG
4 min read

Govt releases regulations under PLI scheme for automobile industry

automobile sector
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon