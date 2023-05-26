All unauthorised colonies to be legalised: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan



This move will benefit people living in 2,500 unauthorised colonies of the state. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all unauthorised colonies built by December 2022 will be made legal. He extended the deadline for legalising illegal colonies from December 31, 2016, to December 31, 2022.



In a programme of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Chouhan said, “Why illegal? Have you built these houses with any illegal proceeds? You bought these houses with your hard-earned money. Why is it being called illegal? The decision to declare it illegal is itself illegal. I will end this.” According to officials, arrangements related to infrastructure will be made. Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be taken care of. Under the new system, people belonging to the weaker sections will not have to pay even a 20 per cent development fee.



Urban planner and researcher Manoj Singh Meek has a different opinion on this. “Due to the inability of the government to provide houses at subsidised rates, low-income group buyers are forced to take such properties, which are illegal. Colonies with unplanned development lead to chaos in the cities. The financial condition of the local bodies is such that they can’t deal with this problem. This kind of statement from the chief minister can increase all kinds of illegal businesses. Not surprisingly, there are reports of doubling of property rates in these colonies in just two days.” He added that if a new illegal colony comes up, it will be the responsibility of the concerned officials. Officers must keep a close watch on this.