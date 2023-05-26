Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight AI185 landed back safely in the national capital.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said in a statement.

The airline also said it is making alternate arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy Shivakumar approaches HC, seeks quashing of Covid rules violation cases Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years, details inside Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee