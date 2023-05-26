Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years



The Rouse Avenue Court granted Rahul Gandhi's request for a no-objection certificate (NOC), but only for three years, rather than the ten years sought by the Congress leader. This implies Gandhi will have to petition the court for a NOC in three years. A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a regular passport for three years after he relinquished his diplomatic passport following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.



He had said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?" Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in a criminal defamation charge on March 23 for a 2019 campaign rally comment that "all thieves have the surname Modi."



Accepting his argument, a Surat magistrate's court sentenced him to two years in prison—a cut-off conviction that automatically disqualifies a legislator from the House. The case was brought against him by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi who said that Gandhi had insulted people with the same surname.

Also Read Indian passport 85th most powerful in the world, slips two spots from 2022 India falls 6 spots to rank 144 in Passport Index 2023: All you must know Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Banks can't withhold loan on flimsy ground Have removed defamatory posts against BharatPe: Ashneer Grover to court Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi Shivakumar approaches HC, seeks quashing of Covid rules violation cases Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain



BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a complainant in the National Herald case against the Gandhis, opposed Rahul Gandhi's appeal for a fresh passport. A sessions judge refused to stay this verdict. However, the court provided Gandhi with some reprieve by delaying his sentence until his appeal was heard. The case is now before the Gujarat High Court, which is expected to rule next month.

(With agency input)