Amarnath Yatra 2024: Complete guide for hassle-free and smooth pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of Hindu devotees every year as it is one of the most respected pilgrimages undertaken in India. The holy pilgrimage started on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, 2024. Devotees visit Amarnath cave located at a height of 3,888 meters in Jammu Kashmir's Lidder Valley. An ice formation known as Shivalingam or Stalagmite inside the cave holds special religious significance for the devotees.

On the very first day, over 13000 pilgrims undertook Amarnath Yatra. If you are now planning to embark on this pilgrimage, here's the complete guide to Amarnath Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Registration

If you are planning to visit Amarnath Yatra, you need to register for the yatra through the designated authorities. Registration eases the journey of pilgrims and ensures safety. There are many travel agencies and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) manages the registration process and typically opens a few months before the yatra begins.

What is the best time and route to visit the Amarnath Yatra?

The Amarnath Yatra takes place every year during the summer months between June to August as the cave is accessible during this time due to low snowfalls. SASB announced Amarnath Yatra dates after considering weather conditions and other factors.

There are two important routes: the Pahalgam route and the Baltal route. The Pahalgam route is a traditional route with a trek of 36 km of traffic that passes through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni.

Another route is the Baltal route which is a shorter route starting from Baltal which is 14 km long and is preferred by those looking for a shorter route, but it involves steep climb.

Preparing for the Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2024 preparation requires both physical and logistical planning. Hence, all the pilgrims are advised to:

Engage in regular walking and other stretching exercises that improve physical fitness and oxygen efficiency.

Carry clothes, i.e., sufficient woollens, raincoats, waterproof bags, sturdy shoes and essential medicines.

Drink ample amounts of water, and don't forget to carry energy bags, dry fruits and quick nourishment.

Get a medical certification and be aware of the potential health risks associated with high altitude high-altitude trekking.

Important requirements for Amarnath Yatra 2024

An individual should be between the ages of 13 to 75. Pregnant women over six months are not allowed.

Individuals need the following documents: Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), Identity proof (Voter ID, Driving License, Passport), And photographs

It is also advised to carry essential medicines, and avoid intake of alcohol and caffeine and make sure to take adequate breaks to adjust the altitude.

What is the travel cost for Amarnath Yatra 2024?

The registration fees for Indian Pilgrims and NRI pilgrims are Rs 120 and Rs 1510, respectively. Yatra cost per person begins at around Rs 15,599. The cost varies based on the packages and travel options.