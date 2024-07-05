Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amarnath Yatra: Rain lashes Baltal that serves as pilgrims' camping ground

Conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Amarnath Yatra has two routes through Pahalgam and via Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

The Amarnath Yatra is taking place in the shadow of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Baltal in Ganderbal district, which falls on the route of the Amarnath Yatra witnessed rains on Friday, the seventh day of the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine cave located in the Kashmir Himalayas.
Conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Amarnath Yatra has two routes through Pahalgam and via Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the Srinagar Meterological Department, Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius on July 5.
Meanwhile, another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk Yatra base camp in Srinagar under heightened security measures.The Yatris were singing devotional songs and hymns.
They are heading along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir.
This year, the Yatra is taking place in the shadow of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
The annual pilgrimage (Amarnath Yatra) is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.
At the Srinagar Base Camp, a Yatri, Jagveer Sisodia, expressed gratitude to the local administration for providing them with facilities.
"I am heading to Pahalgam. We have been provided with good facilities upon reaching here. Langar, (a communal meal) facility is also good. I pray for the smooth conduct of the yatra. Lot of gratitude to the Army soldiers," he told ANI.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hathras stampede occurred after Baba said 'mere charno ki dhool lo': Locals

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Take part in special Lok Adalat in SC for speedy resolution of cases: CJI

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: No relief for CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, next Delhi HC hearing on July 17

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise scam: Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

artificial intelligence machine learning

AI skills shaping job market; Indeed reveals most in-demand AI jobs list

Another pilgrim, Nikhil Sisodia, who came from Indore, told ANI, "I am going to pay obeisance. I have come here for the first time. The food and accommodation facilities here are up to the mark."
"Security has been deployed (to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra). I will pray for something good," he added.
This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days.The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in the Kashmir Himalayas in July-August.
The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah chairs key meeting of BJP J-K on parliamentary elections

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

J&K attacks: J&K Police aims to counter terror surge with new special force

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

lithium

J&K lithium block fails to secure bids in 2nd attempt as well: Report

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Amarnath yatra Amarnath pilgrims Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon