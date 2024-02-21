Ameen Sayani, radio presenter known for 'Geetmala', passes away at 91

Ameen Sayani , a renowned radio personality known for his show "Binaca Geetmala", has passed away at the age of 91. He is considered one of the pioneers of Indian radio broadcasting and has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry in India. Sayani's distinctive voice and style made him a household name during the "golden era of radio" in India.

The news of his passing away was confirmed by Sayani's son Rajil Sayani. According to a report by the Times of India (ToI), the cause of his demise was heart failure.

Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai, India. He came from a family with a rich tradition in broadcasting, as his brother, Hamid Sayani, was also a well-known radio announcer. Sayani began his career in broadcasting in the 1950s and quickly rose to prominence with his distinctive voice and charismatic personality.

Sayani's most significant contribution to Indian radio is his hosting of "Binaca Geetmala," which became one of the longest-running and most beloved radio shows in Indian history. The show featured the top Bollywood songs of the week and was eagerly awaited by millions of listeners across the country.

In addition to "Binaca Geetmala," Sayani hosted various other radio programs, including radio dramas, quiz shows, and special events. His engaging style and ability to connect with listeners made him a household name and earned him a dedicated fan following.

Sayani's charismatic voice, engaging manner of presentation, and his signature phrase "Aur bhai, kya chal raha hai?" ("And brother, what's happening?") became synonymous with Indian radio.

Over the years, Sayani received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to Indian broadcasting, including the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in 2009. He is revered as a legend in the Indian entertainment industry and remains an inspiration to aspiring radio announcers and presenters.